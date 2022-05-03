Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.6% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

