Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 3rd (BALY, BFLY, BIGC, BLFS, BNGO, BNOX, BRDCY, BRDS, BRFS, BRMK)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, May 3rd:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bally’s Corporation owns and manages casinos, horse racetrack and authorized OTB licenses principally in Colorado. The company’s properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Casino Vicksburg, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, Casino KC, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Mardi Gras Casino and Arapahoe Park racetrack. Bally’s Corporation, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc., is based in Providence, Rhode Island. “

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BigCommerce Holdings Inc. provides software-as-a-service ecommerce platform. It operates principally in San Francisco, Sydney and London. BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Austin. “

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bird Rides Inc. is an electric vehicle company. It provides transportation solutions such as e-scooters and e-bikes to communities. Bird Rides Inc., formerly known as Switchback II Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

