Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
RF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,883. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.
About Regions Financial (Get Rating)
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regions Financial (RF)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.