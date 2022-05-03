Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regions Financial by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 326,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,883. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

