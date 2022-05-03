Refinable (FINE) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Refinable (FINE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Refinable has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $570,820.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.00221471 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00453587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038909 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71,936.60 or 1.90029166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

