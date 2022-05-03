ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and approximately $14,332.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,491.04 or 1.00058315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.00231136 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00098071 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00144901 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00270219 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004015 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.