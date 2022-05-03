Redd One Day Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.46 or 1.00105432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

