Red Rock Resources (RRR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Rating) will be posting its Interim quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LON:RRR remained flat at $GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,241,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Red Rock Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £4.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.42.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Australia. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

