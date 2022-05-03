Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDEIY. UBS Group raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Red Eléctrica Corporación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.05) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.25.

RDEIY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

