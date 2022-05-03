Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $6.59 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 267,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,772,100 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,200,000 after buying an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,290,760. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

