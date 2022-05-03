Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Short Interest Update

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 3,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,438,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,978,000 after acquiring an additional 629,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 1,005,161 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 695,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,483. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

