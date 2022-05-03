RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the March 31st total of 103,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the period. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RealNetworks by 344.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 326,040 shares during the period. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.51. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RealNetworks in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

