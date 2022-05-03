RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Given New $16.50 Price Target at B. Riley

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $7.50 to $16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RCM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.35. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RCM Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

