Raymond James Boosts HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Price Target to C$28.00

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$33.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$30.50 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLTRF remained flat at $$10.96 during trading hours on Tuesday. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. HLS Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular (CV) markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

