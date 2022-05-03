Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of RKUNY remained flat at $$7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 88,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,765. Rakuten Group has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Rakuten Group, Inc offers internet services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile segments. The Internet Services segment operates Rakuten Ichiba, an internet shopping mall; Rakuten Travel, online travel and reservation website; Rakuten Rewards, a membership-based online cashback site; Rakuten Fashion, a fashion mail order site; Rakuten Books, an online book, CD, and DVD stores; Rakuten 24 daily necessities sales service; Rakuten Seiyu Netsuper, an online grocery delivery service; Rakuten Bic, an electronics e-commerce site; Rakuten Rebates, a point-back service; Rakuma, a consumer-to-consumer mobile e-commerce app; Rakuten Super Logistics, a distribution and fulfillment services; Rakuten Drone, Drone/UGV delivery service; Rakuten Gora, an online golf course reservations; and Rakuten Marketing that provides performance marketing services.

