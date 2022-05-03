RAI Finance Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (SOFI)

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $44.54 million and $4.26 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RAI Finance has traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.46 or 0.00219452 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002032 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 264.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00038813 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00436206 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,292.38 or 1.85240548 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

