Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 772,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,260 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.43% of Radian Group worth $16,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,662,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after buying an additional 876,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,233,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,905,000 after purchasing an additional 776,992 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 23.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,361,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 627,582 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 523,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after purchasing an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 49,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 45.17%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Radian Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

