Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Cap of $20.88 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and approximately $38,941.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,547.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,850.02 or 0.07393619 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.22 or 0.00262583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.00744071 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00071627 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00529992 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005573 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,210,722 coins. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

