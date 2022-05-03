QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.
