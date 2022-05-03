QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

QinetiQ Group stock remained flat at $$4.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

