Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
NYSE:PEG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 179,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
