Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:PEG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.55. 179,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,469. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.96 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,063. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

