Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.00

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. It holds interests in approximately 104 license blocks in Russia; and projects in Angola, Belarus, Bulgaria, Iraq, Italy, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, and Venezuela.

