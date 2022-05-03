PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 1,800 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $209,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,162.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $114.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,584. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PTC by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

