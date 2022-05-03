PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Shares of PIFFY stock remained flat at $$10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.35.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)
