PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of PIFFY stock remained flat at $$10.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile (Get Rating)

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands.

