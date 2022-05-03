Provention Bio (PRVB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Provention Bio to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts expect Provention Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,497. The company has a market cap of $302.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.18.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.