Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.38.

PROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Progenity from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progenity by 153.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Progenity by 108.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progenity by 62.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity in the third quarter valued at $935,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PROG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,254,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,725,618. The firm has a market cap of $157.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.03. Progenity has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

