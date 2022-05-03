Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.13. 291,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,291. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. Primoris Services has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $34.02.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Primoris Services by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 187,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

