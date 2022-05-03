Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $13.40 on Friday. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $329.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Primis Financial had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 21.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

In other news, COO George Cody Sheflett, Jr. acquired 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,990.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $36,576.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,031 shares of company stock valued at $557,326 and sold 538 shares valued at $7,655. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 317,085 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,809,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 123.5% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 111,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,636,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

