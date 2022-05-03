Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$142.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$135.00 to C$142.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$85.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.17.

PDS stock opened at $62.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.67. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.17 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

