Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) PT Raised to C$130.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$82.50 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE PDS opened at $62.83 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $853.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.67.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($2.59). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 16.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.