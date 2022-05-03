Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. (NYSE:PGEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Precigen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Precigen posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precigen will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Precigen.

Get Precigen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Precigen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Precigen stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 922,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,534. Precigen has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Precigen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.