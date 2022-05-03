PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,942,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,624,000 after buying an additional 3,569,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,284,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,599,000 after buying an additional 3,011,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PPL by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,302,000 after buying an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in PPL by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,441,000 after buying an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PPL by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,143,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,638,000 after buying an additional 938,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 96,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,924,331. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.