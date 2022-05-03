Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Given “Buy” Rating at Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their buy rating on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.17.

POWI stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.63.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after buying an additional 73,782 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 117.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 135.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

