PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of PostNL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of PSTNY stock remained flat at $$3.83 on Tuesday. PostNL has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

PostNL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.