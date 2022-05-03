Polkadot (DOT) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Polkadot has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $15.00 or 0.00039011 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $14.82 billion and approximately $653.79 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.52 or 0.00219781 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002039 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 223.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00418445 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,979.58 or 1.81975967 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.26 or 0.07346849 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

