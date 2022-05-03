PolkaCover Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174,316.00 (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, PolkaCover has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PolkaCover has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

