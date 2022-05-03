POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 189,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 148,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. The company has a market cap of $240.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.81.

About POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF)

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

