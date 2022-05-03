PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.56 Million

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market cap of $880,063.39 and $1.56 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

