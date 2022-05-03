Piper Sandler Trims NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Target Price to $175.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s current price.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.30.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.47. The company had a trading volume of 86,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,607. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.07 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,591,120,000 after purchasing an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after purchasing an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after purchasing an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

