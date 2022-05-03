Piper Sandler Cuts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $385.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.40.

KLA stock opened at $326.64 on Friday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $285.89 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.31. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KLA will post 20.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

