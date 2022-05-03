PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Down 35.9% in April

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 624,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 260,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,387 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 39,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PFL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,387. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

