Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges

Phore (PHR) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $313,474.95 and $47.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002562 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003254 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,764,737 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.