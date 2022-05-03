Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Increased to €260.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €255.00 ($268.42) to €260.00 ($273.68) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PDRDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($165.26) to €169.00 ($177.89) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €215.00 ($226.32) to €217.00 ($228.42) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €245.00 ($257.89) to €256.00 ($269.47) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pernod Ricard currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Friday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

