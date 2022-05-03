Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €260.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €260.00 ($273.68) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($253.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($280.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($263.16) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €222.00 ($233.68) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €227.62 ($239.60).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Shares of RI stock opened at €196.85 ($207.21) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €191.63 and its 200 day moving average is €198.65. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($112.89) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($143.42).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.