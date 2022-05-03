Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Peoples Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.02. 36,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $41.23 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 36.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 139.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

