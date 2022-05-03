PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE PED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 613,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.88. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44.

About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

