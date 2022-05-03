PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NYSE PED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 613,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.88. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.44.
About PEDEVCO (Get Rating)
