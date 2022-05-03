Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.49) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.81) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.06) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 742 ($9.27) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 790.33 ($9.87).

PSON opened at GBX 785.80 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 743.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 660.16. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($11.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.16), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,675,114.27). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.41), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($35,839.23).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

