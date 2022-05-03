Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAR. Citigroup cut their target price on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEAR traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,520. Pear Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

