PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 13th

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

PCTEL has a dividend payout ratio of 50.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of 426.43 and a beta of 0.39.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

