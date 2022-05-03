Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lessened by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 112.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 626.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 365,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after acquiring an additional 314,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.28. 24,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,370. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.65.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.40%.

Paychex Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.