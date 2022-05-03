Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:PK opened at $19.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $23.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -2.06%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

