Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes Position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,000 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Fossil Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fossil Group by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FOSL traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.45. 459,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $544.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

